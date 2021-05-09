BFC members break the bubble; AFC Cup games postponed

Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup playoff clash against Club Eagles was postponed on Sunday amidst local media reports that some among the Indian club's ranks flouted the quarantine rules in the Maldives. BFC had arrived at Male on Friday for the match scheduled on Tuesday.

The fallout started following reports in the local media that alleged that BFC players had breached the Covid-19 protocols and circulated photographs showing members of the Indian club walking in the street.

According to previous reports, Maldives' Health Protection Agency had given special permission for the play-off match despite travel restrictions, on condition that they remain confined to the hotel except when they go for training and the matches.

The Maldives' Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof then took to social media, citing the alleged breach in protocol, and demanded the club leave the country.

“Unacceptable behavior from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA & @theafcdotcom.. The club should leave (Maldives) immediately as we can’t entertain this act. We honoured the commitment we gave a few months back even with the surge in cases & pressure from the public," he wrote on Twitter, later confirming that request has gone via Maldives FA to AFC to postpone the Group D matches also, which were set to commence on May 14.

On Sunday, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed that Group stage fixtures also stand postponed.

"The AFC Cup (South) Group and Playoff Stage matches are now postponed until further notice. Participating clubs who have travelled to Maldives will be required to arrange for their return home while adhering to the Covid-19 health and travel protocols put in place by the country. At the same time, the AFC is in contact with all other participating clubs and officials who have not entered the Maldives to cancel their travel arrangements," AFC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the breach in guidelines has peeved the BFC top brass as well with owner Parth Jindal issuing a public apology.

“On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behaviour of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again," Jindal wrote on Twitter.

This playoff fixture had already been postponed multiple times as the match between Eagles and Abahani Dhaka kept getting delayed due to travel restrictions amidst the ongoing pandemic. Finally, Eagles were given a walkover and the playoff clash with BFC was scheduled.

With game postponed, the ISL club is looking to make their way back to India.

"We are figuring out the travel plans now, trying to it out work at the earliest. About the travel of the foreign players, we are looking into it depending on the country and the policies in place," a club source confirmed, adding that the priority is to get back safely and there has been no updates regarding sanctions against the players who breached the guidelines.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan were set to travel to Maldives on Monday. The news of the games being postponed came amidst the backdrop of two of their players - Prabir Das and SK Sahil - testing positive for Covid-19 in the test conducted on May 7.