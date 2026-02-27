<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC slumped to their first defeat of the Indian Super League season following a pathetic display against a visiting Punjab FC, who ran away as 2-0 victors at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.</p>.<p>Nigerian striker Effiong Nsungusi scored twice (20th and 32nd minute) to decide the fate of the match as all of BFC's shortcomings -- from slow ball movement to lack of squad depth to a match winner in front of the goal -- were on full display. </p>.<p>BFC, in fact, looked out of wits from the first minute as they failed to control the game with Punjab FC imposing their physical advantage with high pressing early on in a compact formation.</p>.<p>While BFC tried to move the ball in triangles, PFC came prepared as they cut down their passing options with man-to-man marking and zonal overload in the midfield.</p>.Bengaluru FC hunt goals against stubborn Punjab FC.<p>It was quite clear that BFC were tactically outplayed already as almost all of the action was taking place on their side despite keeping the ball. The midfield did themselves no favour by moving the ball too slow.</p>.<p>This came to bite them eventually as PFC took the lead in the 20th minute through a darting header by Effiong from a Manglenthang Kipgen's cross following a throw-in, exposing the lack of command in BFC's defence. </p>.<p>PFC grew further in confidence and exerted themselves more aggresively as the second goal came shortly after. This time BFC midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam was directly at fault as he lost the ball under pressure 10 yards from the box, allowing Dani Ramirez to set up Effiong for his second goal of the night.</p>.<p>It was quite evident that Punjab players have gotten under the skin of their rivals as the rest of the first half was all about seeing it out without further damage.</p>.<p>Coach Renedy turned to the club's most trusted stalwart in search of answers as Sunil Chhetri joined right at the break. The coach, in fact, made changes in all the departments with Uzbek midfielder Sirojiddin Kuziev coming in for Suresh and centre-back Haobam Meetei joining in place of Chinglensana Singh.</p>.<p>While the three-man midfield formation remained the same, BFC showed more purpose as they were able to stretch the game into the rival's half more often.</p>.<p>The first telling chance for them came close to the hour mark as Ryan Williams was brilliant put through on the right wing by Kuziev on the break. The Australia-born Indian player set Chhetri for a sitter to only see him wildly ballooning the ball over the crossbar.</p>.<p>This was not the only frustrating miss by Chhetri as the 40-year-old striker shot a direct freekick outside the box wildly off-target to sum up BFC's night. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Result:</strong></span> Bengaluru FC: 0 lt to Punjab FC: 2 (Effiong Nsungusi 20th, 32nd).</p>