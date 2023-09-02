Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India's first two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

'We would like to congratulate Football Association of Odisha and Assam Football Association on successfully bidding for the hosting rights of the aforementioned matches, and wish all the success for delivering the said matches at a world-class level with the support from the respective state governments,' AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran said in a media release.

The hosts for India's home leg against Kuwait on June 6 next year will be confirmed at a later date.