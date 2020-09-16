Big Ten will play football in 2020, reversing decision

The Big Ten Conference said on Wednesday it will try to play football as soon as the weekend of Oct. 23 and 24, stepping back from its leadership’s decision just more than a month ago not to compete this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move by chancellors and presidents representing the Big Ten’s 14 universities will quell some of the pressure — from prominent coaches, parents, players, fans and even President Donald Trump — faced by the first Power Five league to drop plans for football in 2020. But it is also likely to provoke new outrage from those who will believe the league is prioritizing profits, entertainment and a measure of public relations peace over health and safety.

Wednesday morning, the league said players, coaches, trainers and others who are on playing and practice fields would undergo daily testing for the virus and that any player who tested positive would be barred from games for at least 21 days.

The conference also said a team would stop practice and competition for at least a week if it recorded a positivity rate of at least 5%.

Leagues that have returned to play, like the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12, have so far found it tricky to navigate the epidemiological perils of the pandemic. A handful of games have been postponed, some teams have held out players because of positive tests or contact tracing, and stadiums are operating with fewer spectators in the stands or none at all.

Now the Big Ten is poised to try to join them, potentially salvaging the seasons of some of the most renowned and lucrative names in college sports, including Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

It was only Aug. 11 that the league, which had already moved to a conference-only schedule, said it would not compete until at least 2021. In an interview that day, Kevin Warren, the Big Ten commissioner, said there was “too much uncertainty, too much risk” to proceed with athletics this year.

The Big Ten’s announcement Wednesday applied only to football. It said plans for other fall sports, as well as winter sports like basketball and wrestling, would be announced “shortly.”