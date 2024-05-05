Bipin's brilliance denies Mohun Bagan once again, Mumbai bag second ISL title with 3-1 comeback win

In front of 62,007-strong crowd, the home side roared into the lead with Jason Cummings (44th) strike at the stroke of half-time. But the Islanders levelled things up when Jorge Pereyra Diaz (53rd) silenced the crowd from Alberto Noguera's magnificent straight pass from the midfield.