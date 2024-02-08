Blue cards in football: Massive change set to shake up the beautiful game

The world of football is headed towards a revolution, with reports pointing towards the introduction of a third card—a blue card—in addition to the standard yellow and red ones.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the blue card will be introduced as part of a trial by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), an official announcement for which is expected to be made on Friday.

The rule change, if effected, would be the first change to penal regulations in the beautiful game, which introduced yellow and red cards more than 50 years ago during the 1970 FIFA World Cup.

What will a blue card do?

As per reports, blue cards will be brandished for cynical behaviour and/or misdemeanour on the field, such as if an attack is unjustly stopped or for unbridled dissent.

If a player is shown a blue card, they will have to leave the field for 10 minutes before they are allowed to participate in the match again.

When will blue cards be introduced?

Reports suggest that the new card system will be introduced on a trial basis from next season: the official word on the same will be known once IFAB makes its announcement on Friday.

It should be noted that since the system will be introduced as part of a trial, it may or may not be made permanent.