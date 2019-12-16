Borges breaches BFC bastion

On this day, Mumbai City FC would not be denied. Twice pegged back at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium by a resilient Bengaluru FC, had a penalty saved, but still, the visitors found it in themselves to clinch the game 3-2. Yes, Rowllin Borges’ final touch for the stoppage-time winner off the corner may have been shabby, small and even slightly fortuitous, but it ended BFC’s 13-game unbeaten run at home.

MCFC coach Jorge Costa spoke of fighting, playing their football and having characters in his team. They had it all.

Mumbai came with a plan. They pressed and harried the hosts, threw their weight around. Happily ceded possession and hit on the break, transversing the length of the field in two-three passes, often set off by Paulo Machado.

BFC tried to play through the press, changed systems and personnel through the game. Sunil Chhetri played as a striker, winger and even an auxiliary left back.

They showed the fight they are known for but on the day, it was not enough.

The opener came when Mumbai counter attacked following a last-ditch tackle on Ashique Kuruniyan by Sarthak Goloui in their own box. In a flash they were at the other end, Harmanjot Khabra’s producing a tackle to concede a corner.

Off the set-piece, Mumbai kept the attack alive and Mohamed Larbi’s delightful cross was headed in at the far post by an unmarked Subhasish Bose. The old boy had returned to haunt them.

Then, just minutes before the break, Amine Chermiti used all his experience to win a penalty for the visitors, stepping across an onrushing Juanan looking for the contact, which he duly received.

However, the drama only intensified when Gurpreet kept the hosts in the game with a spectacular save, flying to his right to deny Larbi’s spot kick, in the last action of the half.

Nishu Kumar, who was given a torrid time by Modou Sougou, got the hook at the break. Rahul Bheke came on to fill in as right-back while Kuruniyan went to left back, leaving Khabra in the middle as BFC tried to gain control. BFC equalised with the first shot on target on the Mumbai goal in the 58th minute. Ironically, it came from Mato Grgic - the Mumbai defender - as a corner from Dimas Delgado bounced off his shoulders and into his own net.

However, the visitors kept sticking to their game plan. Gurpreet was immense, making big saves. But, the warning signs remained and Costa’s men once again went ahead as two of his substitutes combined. Raynier Fernandes delivering a pin-point cross in the 77th minute which was met by Diego Carlos who had deceived Ashique to nod home.

However, BFC were handed a late reprieve when Goloui was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box. At the same end that Gurpreet had so emphatically saved the spot kick, Amrinder too guessed right but Chhetri’s shot was just too good. Then, Rowllin had his say.