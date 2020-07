Brazilian club forced to abandon restart after football boots go missing

A football club in northeastern Brazil had to abandon its long-awaited return to training on Sunday after officials opened the stadium to find most of their boots had been stolen.

A total of 21 pairs worth 7,000 reais ($1,300.10) went missing from the ASA club in Alagoas state, the club reported.

"Training was suspended because the team isn't able to get back to work due to this embarrassing situation," the director of football Emanuel Cerquera told the club's website.

"ASA has financial problems… and then something like this happens," Cerquera added. "I ask for the author of this crime to have some sympathy with ASA’s situation."

ASA is one of the top clubs in the Alagoas league, having won the state title six times since 2000.

The club was expecting to restart training after a long hiatus caused by the new coronavirus.

Several state championships resumed this week in Brazil but the Alagoas state league, one of the minor competitions, has yet to set a date for action to resume.