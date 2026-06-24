Brazilian great Ronaldinho comes out of retirement to join Serie C Division club Ravenna FC

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho returns from retirement to play for Italian Serie C club Ravenna.
Key points
• Legend returns to football
46-year-old Ronaldinho, a former Ballon d'Or winner, comes out of retirement to join Italian third-tier club Ravenna.
• Historic signing confirmed
Ravenna officially registered Ronaldinho as a player, marking a significant moment for the club and fans.
• Emotional announcement
Ronaldinho expressed excitement about bringing joy and magic back to football, emphasising his passion for the game.
• Limited playing role
Club owner Ignazio Cipriani stated Ronaldinho will participate in at least one Serie C match next season, possibly more.
• Long retirement break
Ronaldinho has not played competitive football since a brief stint at Fluminense in 2015.
Key statistics
46
Ronaldinho's age at return
Since 2015
Years since last competitive match
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 24 June 2026, 13:06 IST