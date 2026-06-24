Brazilian great Ronaldinho comes out of retirement to join Serie C Division club Ravenna FC

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho returns from retirement to play for Italian Serie C club Ravenna.

In one line

Key points

• Legend returns to football 46-year-old Ronaldinho, a former Ballon d'Or winner, comes out of retirement to join Italian third-tier club Ravenna.

• Historic signing confirmed Ravenna officially registered Ronaldinho as a player, marking a significant moment for the club and fans.

• Emotional announcement Ronaldinho expressed excitement about bringing joy and magic back to football, emphasising his passion for the game.

• Limited playing role Club owner Ignazio Cipriani stated Ronaldinho will participate in at least one Serie C match next season, possibly more.