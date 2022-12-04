Brazil's Neymar fit to play against South Korea, confirms coach Tite

Neymar will play for Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea, coach Tite said on Sunday. Player Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes".
Neymar had faced a race against time to be fit after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the tournament.
