Brazil's Neymar to play against South Korea: Coach

Brazil's Neymar fit to play against South Korea, confirms coach Tite

Neymar had faced a race against time to be fit after suffering an ankle injury earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Al Rayyan, Qatar,
  • Dec 04 2022, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 19:07 ist
Brazilian footballer Neymar. Credit: Reuters Photo

Neymar will play for Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea, coach Tite said on Sunday. Player Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes".

Neymar had faced a race against time to be fit after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the tournament.

