Brighton stage late comeback to draw with Marseille

Brighton & Hove Albion struck twice in the second half, including a late penalty, to recover from two goals down and grab a 2-2 draw at Olympique de Marseille in an entertaining Europa League Group B game on Thursday.

Brighton secured their first-ever point in European football despite Marseille scoring twice in just over 90 seconds, but the English side remained bottom of the group with a single point.

AEK Athens top the standings with four points after holding visitors Ajax Amsterdam to a 1-1 draw.

Chancel Mbemba opened the scoring for Marseille with a cool finish into the far corner and Brighton defender Lewis Dunk failed to clear the ball soon after the restart, allowing Amine Harit to deliver a precise low cross to Jordan Veretout, who guided the ball under Brighton keeper Jason Steele.