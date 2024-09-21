Bundesliga | Bayern maintain perfect start as Olise sinks Bremen

Bremen: Free-scoring Bayern Munich extended their perfect Bundesliga start when Michael Olise scored two goals and set up two more to give them a 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen in a one-sided contest at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

The Bavarians, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bremen when the sides last met in a league clash in January, ran out comfortable winners to move up to 12 points from four matches.

Winger Olise, signed from Premier League club Crystal Palace for a reported fee of 60 million euros in July, has quickly established himself in the first team. He once again repaid manager Vincent Kompany's faith as he was heavily involved in Bayern's attack.

Bayern, who have scored 20 goals in three matches across all competitions, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Harry Kane seized possession on the edge of the area and played the ball to Olise, who fired his shot past keeper Michael Zetterer.