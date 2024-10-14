Home
Burkina Faso book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals

A goal from Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore's penalty, took the Burkinabe to 10 points from four games in Group L and ensured they will not finish outside the top two.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 00:52 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 00:52 IST
