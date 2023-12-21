Bus crash kills goalkeeper and assistant coach of Algeria's El Bayadh

A bus crash killed two members of Algerian Ligue 1 side Mouloudia El Bayadh in the late hours of Wednesday, prompting the national football federation to postpone all games scheduled for this week across all divisions.

The Algerian state news agency said the accident killed El Bayadh goalkeeper Zakaria Bouziani, 27, and assistant coach Khalid Muftah.

Bouziani, a stand-in goalkeeper, made two league appearances this season.

The bus carrying the team overturned in the town of Sougueur in northwestern Algeria while en route to Tizi Ouzou to face JSK Kabylie in a league game on Friday, according to local media. The club said on Facebook that other injured members were in stable condition.