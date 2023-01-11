CAB to pay tribute to Pele during India-SL ODI at Eden

CAB to pay tribute to Pele during India-SL ODI at Eden Gardens

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will inaugurate the match by ringing the bell

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 11 2023, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 08:34 ist
View of Eden Gardens. Credit: PTI Photo

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will pay a tribute to legendary footballer Pele, who died recently, by showing footage of his artistry on giant screens during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

On September 24, 1977, Pele came to Eden Gardens to play for New York Cosmos Club against Mohun Bagan.

The surviving members of the Mohun Bagan team have also been invited for the ODI.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will inaugurate the match by ringing the bell.

CAB's joint secretary Debabrata Das said a laser show has been arranged during the innings break.

The demand for tickets was lukewarm but it increased after Virat Kohli's brilliant century in Guwahati in the first ODI on Tuesday. The city's mayor has already looked into the Eden's security measures.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited, and so are other dignitaries.

Preparations are underway to pay tribute to Pele in the India-Sri Lanka match and the test runs were done on the giant screen.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
Football News
Cricket news
Pele
Eden Gardens

What's Brewing

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22

Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

 