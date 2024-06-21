Calafiori own goal gives dominant Spain 1-0 win over Italy

Gelsenkirchen, Germany: Riccardo Calafiori's second-half own goal earned dominant Spain a 1-0 victory over defending champions Italy on Thursday to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2024 as Group B winners.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept his side in the game during the first half, tipping Pedri's header over and denying Alvaro Morata from a tight angle before producing a brilliant fingertip save from Fabian Ruiz's long-range effort.