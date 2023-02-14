Can BFC end Mumbai's 'Invincibles' run?

As far as challenges go in the Indian Super League, there is none bigger than Mumbai City FC. Des Buckingham's side already has the league shield tucked safely under their arm and when they visit the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday to take on Bengaluru FC, they are on the penultimate step for the 'Invincibles' tag.

Bengaluru are the last team to defeat Mumbai, all the way back in September when the Blues won the Durand Cup at their expense. But the last time these two faced off, in the first leg in Mumbai, the result was a one-sided 4-0 win for the hosts. It was the only time the generally jovial and easygoing Simon Grayson lost his composure at the performance of his team. But things have changed since then, especially for Bengaluru whose six-game winning run has lifted them to a playoff position they will be desperate to keep.

So here are the questions: can the in-form team in the league stop the unbeaten champions? Will the desperation for the playoff spot be enough motivation to overcome a champion side that just might be that tad less hungry?

“We’re in a good run of form and there are players who are doing well. The team has belief in itself. We want to continue this run and try and get what would be a fantastic result,” said Bengaluru coach Grayson on Tuesday.

One of the key reasons for the shift in momentum for Bengaluru was consistency in team selection and while they showed they can deal with some changes, like when Suresh Wangjam was missing against Kerala Blasters last weekend, the absentees for this clash are possibly more severe.

Roy Krishna's goals and industry have been a major part of the turnaround and the hosts will miss him due to suspension. While there is no like-for-like replacement, the solution could be a toss-up between Sunil Chhetri returning to lead the line or Pablo Perez, a capable ball carrier, getting the nod. Parag Shrivas in defence will be missing as well.

Regardless, the hosts will have their hands full against Mumbai, who have Jorge Pereyra Diaz (11 goals) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (10 goals) leading the line. Add to that the speed of Bipin Singh and the guile of Greg Stewart or Alberto Noguera. Mumbai does concede, a by-product of their adventurous style, but they are game when it comes to the belief that they can outscore anyone.

“We have set game plans which are working well for us. Even if we go behind, we have to stick to those plans and not do anything untoward. If we put a foot wrong against Mumbai, they have players who can pick us apart,” Grayson said. Yes, like they did in the first leg.

A more disciplined defensive performance is paramount. The good news is, in that sense, Bengaluru have improved. The backline looks better and in midfield, Rohit Kumar's assured presence has been a revelation.