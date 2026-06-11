Can England finally end World Cup heartbreak? Tuchel’s tactics offer fresh hope

<p>England beat Costa Rica 3-0 in their latest international friendly and seemed to dominate every zone on the pitch. This comes as a good source of momentum for the Three Lions’ before their first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Fifa%20world%20cup">FIFA World Cup</a> group stage game against Croatia in less than a week’s time. </p><p>Manager for the English national squad, Thomas Tuchel, made good use of combining England’s attacking power and midfield skill. Employing a 4-2-3-1 formation, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane ensured he had support from young talents Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke at the wings. Kane’s attack was also backed by Real Madrid’s attacking-midfielder Jude Bellingham who played a skillful game against Costa Rica, with a 100% successful dribble rate. </p><p>Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice controlled the rate of attack, with a combined 92% average passing rate into the final third of the pitch. </p><p>Rice scored the first goal of the match in the ninth minute, while recent FC Barcelona transfer Anthony Gordon scored a sixty-seventh minute penalty and young Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins put it in the back of the net in the eighty-seventh minute for the English. </p><p>The domination from the English side was clear as the Costa Ricans almost did not get to possess the ball at all. The Three Lions’ 81% was unmatched by Costa Rica’s 19% and they had 1 total shot in the whole game as compared to the English’s 28. </p>.Free FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming in India? Here's what football fans should know.<p>The English offence saw the Costa Rican defence fall apart, earning 45 touches in their box while they gave up only 1. With 507 completed passes throughout the match, Costa Rica had a mere 73. </p><p>Historically in the World Cup, England has always shown initial promise but crumbled to European giants — just a hand’s reach away from reaching a FIFA World Cup final. In 2022, they lost to defending champions France in the quarter-finals, to Croatia in the 2018 semi-finals and did not even make it out of the group stage in 2014. But what does Tuchel have in store for them for this year’s tournament?</p><p>The Three Lions, commonly known for their elite defensive capabilities through renowned Premier League players such as John Stones, Harry Maguire, Reece James and more, have struggled to score those much needed goals. Tuchel’s formations and tactics suggest a more attacking heavy English side this time around. </p><p>Using Kane as the main forward to take the most shot attempts and touches in the opposition box — as he was so successful with this tactic at Bayern Munich — can create attacking chances at the perfect time when paired with the midfield talent behind him. </p><p>Tuchel has a plethora of world-class wingers to choose from to support the attacking. Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Anthony Gordon, Marcus Rashford and Eberechi Eze are all young and promising players who can easily play in the starting XI. </p><p>When it comes to midfielders, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice take the front spots in the squad. Bellingham, often used as a false nine, played a great game against Costa Rica, sneaking through passes into the box and has been consistent during the club season. Declan Rice scored a goal for the English in their latest international friendly and can easily prove to be dangerous with his set-piece experience with Premier League champions Arsenal. </p><p>England, in their group stage, face 2018 runners-up and 2022 third-place winners Croatia, African giants Ghana led by Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo and a strong Central American side in Panama ranked 34th in the world. </p><p>With a substantial challenge coming their way this FIFA World Cup, England have immense pressure weighing down on their shoulders — whether they get it done under Tuchel remains to be seen. </p>