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Can England finally end World Cup heartbreak? Tuchel’s tactics offer fresh hope

Newly appointed England manager Thomas Tuchel has begun to make his mark on English Football as the Three Lions’ may finally have their chance at World Cup glory.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:48 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsEnglandFIFAJude BellinghamFifa world cupHarry KaneFIFA World Cup 2026Thomas TuchelEngland Lions

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