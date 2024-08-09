Can Man City do it again? Continuity key for Guardiola after three PL wins

Manchester, England: Coach Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City team have raised the bar to unparalleled heights during their four successive title-winning seasons, but a quiet transfer window and the likely departure of a vital cog leaves them more susceptible than ever.

While rivals have splashed the cash on plenty of talented fresh faces, City have brought in young winger Savinho from French club Troyes as their only major signing of the close season so far.

Keeping hold of players who have been pivotal to Guardiola's success in England have been as crucial as any new arrival, with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne set to stay put, after the Belgian midfielder was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Versatile forward Julian Alvarez, one of City's standout stars from last season's title-winning campaign, does look like he may depart, however, with British media reports claiming a record sale has been agreed with Atletico Madrid.

"Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don't rule out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85-90% chance we will have the same squad," Guardiola said last month.

"I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there.

"But we'll see, I don't know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we're going to decide."