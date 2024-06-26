Canada beat 10-man Peru 1-0 to boost Copa America knockout stage hopes

A second-half strike from forward Jonathan David helped Canada secure a 1-0 victory over 10-man Peru in their Copa America Group A match in Kansas City on Tuesday, boosting their hopes of a top-two finish and a spot in the knockout stages.

David's 74th-minute goal was Canada's first under new manager Jesse Marsch. Prior to Tuesday's victory the Canadians had failed to score in two international friendlies and their opening Copa America match against Argentina.

"We're going to enjoy the moment, but know the work isn't done," captain Alphonso Davies told Canadian broadcaster TSN.

The win moves Canada into second spot in the group on three points, above third-placed Chile and Peru, both with one point.

Chile face Argentina later on Tuesday.