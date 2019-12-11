Carlo Ancelotti sacked by Napoli

AFP
AFP, Naples,
  • Dec 11 2019, 08:59am ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2019, 08:59am ist
Carlo Ancelotti. (Reuters photo)

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked by Napoli despite taking the Serie A side to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over Genk.

"Napoli has decided to relieve Carlo Ancelotti of his role as first team coach," the Italian side said in a statement.

Tuesday's win over Genk, which saw Napoli finish second in Group E, one point behind Liverpool, broke a nine-match winless run that came amid dressing room unrest and friction between the club, Ancelotti and the players.

