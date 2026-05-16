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Celtic snatch title from Hearts with last-gasp victory on final day

It was the 14th time in 15 seasons that Celtic have won the title.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:37 IST
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