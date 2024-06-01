Champions League final: A look at Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund's performances in Europe's ultimate club competition

The most anticipated night in European football is among us as serial winners Real Madrid clash with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final tonight at the Wembley Stadium in London.

If Real Madrid manage to script another win, this will be their record-extending 15th UCL title. For those unaware, the second-best performance in the competition's history have been by AC Milan with seven trophies.

As the two teams from Spain and Germany gear up for what will likely be another epic night in European football, here we take a short look at Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund's performance in the tournament:

Real Madrid:

The 14-time champions are unofficially the kings of European football, having won the European Cup (the earlier version of the UCL) on 5 consecutive occassions since the tournament began in 1956. Argentine great Alfredo Di Stefano, along with other club legends Francisco 'Paco' Gento and José María Zárraga were the only three players involved in all five triumphs.

From 1960 to the fag end of the 20th century, Los Blancos' luck ran dry in Europe's top football competition, except for the 1965-66 season, when Paco Gento led the side to glory. This made him the player with most European Cup final wins in history with 6.