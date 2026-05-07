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Champions League: PSG reach final after 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich

The French side will face Arsenal in the May 30 showcase game in ​Budapest after ⁠the London club's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday secured a 2-1 aggregate win.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 21:12 IST
Sports NewsBayern MunichPremier LeaguePSGUEFAFootbal

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