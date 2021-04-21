Chelsea confirms withdrawal from European Super League

Chelsea, the last of the English Clubs signed up to the European Super League, confirmed late Tuesday they would withdraw from the group.
"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League," the club said in a statement on their website.
