Chelsea deal blow to Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League push with 2-0 win over rivals

Tottenham's Australian coach Ange Postecoglou looked furious in the dugout throughout the first 45 minutes and his side came out of the second half with greater verve and determination.

But efforts by Son Heung-min and Pedro Porro were blocked and saved.

Senegal's Jackson calmed home nerves against the run of play in the 72nd minute when he was on hand to head home after a free kick from Chelsea top scorer Cole Palmer hit the bar and bounced down.

The three points, taking them to eighth, were vital for the push by Chelsea, under former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, towards a Europa League place after a disappointing season but left Tottenham seven points adrift of the top four.

"We are in a good place," Pochettino told the BBC. "We have amazing professionals working on set-pieces. The team really showed in the way we wanted to build this way to play."