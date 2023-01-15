Chelsea earn scrappy 1-0 win over Crystal Palace to ease pressure

A second-half goal from Kai Havertz proved enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.
The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute following a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in 10th place half-way through the season.
Also Read | Chelsea sign Mykhailo Mudryk for €100 million after hijacking Arsenal deal
Chelsea were on top for much of the lively if scrappy derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha and he was forced into a leaping save from Cheick Doucoure towards the end of the second half.
Midway through the first half Chelsea announced Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk had become their fifth signing of the January transfer window, and the 22-year-old waved to fans from the pitch at halftime, a Ukraine flag draped round his shoulders.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city
Prayagraj: 22L devotees take dip in Ganga on Sankranti
Cops at this police station unwind with music
Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival
Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...
AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training