Chelsea must find improvement at critical time: Lampard

Chelsea FC must find improvement at critical time: Lampard

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 14:58 ist
Chelsea FC Manager Frank Lampard. Credit: Reuters

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his players have to make themselves heard and take more responsibility on the pitch as they chase a top-four finish to secure a Champions League spot.

Chelsea, who are third in the Premier League, lost 3-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday and Lampard said all he could hear were the opposition's voices in the empty stadium.

"When you talk about players, it's easy and natural to look at talent, but you also have to look at attitude and character within the team. It's something that we can improve," Lampard told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game against Norwich City.

"Younger players can be more vocal and can grow as they go along. Older players can take on the responsibility of helping that ... critical times like this where there's a lot on the line, it's time for people to make that improvement.

"The main thing is that you can be as quiet as you want off the pitch ... but they must come out of that on the pitch, they must demand the ball, otherwise, the game can pass you by.

"... The important thing now is how we react and I expect that from the players," Lampard added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chelsea
Premier League
FOOTBALL
sports
Frank Lampard

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 