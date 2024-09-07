Chelsea FC’s backers Clearlake and Todd Boehly weigh ownership options

By David Hellier and Giles Turner

Chelsea FC’s main shareholders are exploring their ownership of the English Premier League football club after little more than two years in charge, amid a deterioration in relations, people familiar with the matter said.

California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital — Chelsea’s majority owner — and US businessman Todd Boehly are assessing whether they can potentially buy each other out, according to the people.

The relationship between Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali and Boehly, who together led a hard-fought takeover of Chelsea in 2022, has deteriorated in recent months, according to the people, as a period of heavy spending at the club has failed to bring success on the field.

Differing opinions on Chelsea’s recruitment policy, the team’s underperformance and the failure to make progress on building a new stadium, have all contributed to the rift, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.