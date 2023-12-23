Chelsea midfielder Fernandez to miss Wolves match

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will miss Sunday's clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers after suffering a hernia, the Premier League club's manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Argentine international Fernandez was substituted after just 32 minutes in Chelsea's League Cup quarter-final win over Newcastle United on Tuesday.

"Enzo is going to be out for the game against Wolverhampton," Pochettino said on Friday. "We will see if he can be involved again as soon as possible.