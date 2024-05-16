Chelsea players love and want to fight for Pochettino, says Palmer

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino deserves full credit for their upturn in form, attacking midfielder Cole Palmer said as the London side continued their push for European football with a fourth successive win in the Premier League on Wednesday.

His comments come amid speculation about Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain coach has one more year under contract at Chelsea.

"For it to be in our hands to get sixth place is a big thing for us," Palmer told the BBC. "Chelsea are a big club and everyone wants to finish higher than sixth but you have to look at where we were at the start of the season.

"All credit to the manager. All the players love the manager and want to fight for him."