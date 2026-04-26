Chelsea reach FA Cup final with 1-0 win over Leeds

<p>London: Crisis-hit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/chelsea-sack-manager-liam-rosenior-amid-worst-scoring-drought-in-114-years-3977311">Chelsea </a>beat Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday to reach the FA Cup final, a first-half goal from Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez earning them a clash with Manchester City in the showpiece match next month.</p><p>Fernandez slipped between defenders to nod home a cross from Portugal winger Pedro Neto in the 23rd minute of the semi-final.</p>.Chelsea fined 10.75 million pounds, given suspended transfer ban, after Premier League rule breaches.<p>Eight-times winners Chelsea, who sacked coach Liam Rosenior on Wednesday after five Premier League defeats in a row, dominated the first half but had to rely on Robert Sanchez to keep Leeds at bay. He pulled off fine saves in each half from Brenden Aaronson and Anton Stach.</p><p>Chelsea coach Calum McFarlane, who took charge of Sunday's game, will lead the Blues in the Cup final on May 16.</p>