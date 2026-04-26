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Chelsea reach FA Cup final with 1-0 win over Leeds

Fernandez slipped between defenders to nod home a cross from Portugal winger Pedro ⁠Neto ‌in the 23rd minute of the semi-final.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 16:58 IST
sportsFootballFA CupChelseaLeeds

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