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Chelsea sack manager Liam Rosenior amid worst scoring drought in 114 years

The club ​said Calum McFarlane would take charge of ​the team as interim head coach until the end of the season.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:45 IST
FootballSports NewsPremier LeagueChelsea

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