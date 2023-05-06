Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard

Chelsea stop the rot with first win under Lampard

Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped Chelsea move up to 11th with 42 points

Reuters
Reuters, Bournemouth,
  • May 06 2023, 23:07 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 23:07 ist
Chelsea's French defender Benoit Badiashile (C) celebrates with Chelsea's English interim manager Frank Lampard during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Chelsea. credit: AFP Photo

Chelsea claimed their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday to snap a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped Chelsea move up to 11th with 42 points while Bournemouth slipped to 14th, three points behind the London side having played a game more.

Bournemouth had two opportunities to take the lead in the first five minutes but the Chelsea defence stood firm before midfielder Conor Gallagher scored with a well-timed header to give the visitors the lead.

But Chelsea were pegged back when Bournemouth played a delightful sequence of one-touch passes for Ryan Christie to set up Matias Vina, who curled his shot from the edge of the box past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the top corner.

Late in the second half, Chelsea capitalised on Bournemouth's weakness on set-pieces this season when Hakim Ziyech delivered the ball from a free kick to the far post where Badiashile beat Neto to score his first goal for the club.

That gave Chelsea a lift and they quickly made it 3-1 to seal the three points when Raheem Sterling went on a driving run into the box before poking the ball to Felix who finished with ease.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chelsea FC
Sports News
Football

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7

Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned

Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned

Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia

Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

 