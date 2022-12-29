Chelsea to sign Ivory Coast striker Fofana from Molde

Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, both clubs said on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old will join Chelsea on Jan. 1 for an undisclosed fee, but Norwegian media stated it is worth more than 130 million Norwegian crowns ($13.15 million), a transfer record for Norwegian soccer.
Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in a 4-0 friendly win against Burundi in November.
The striker was Molde's top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway's top flight.
