Chelsea to sign Ivory Coast striker Fofana from Molde

Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in a 4-0 friendly win against Burundi in November

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 29 2022, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 00:57 ist

Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will join Chelsea on Jan. 1 for an undisclosed fee, but Norwegian media stated it is worth more than 130 million Norwegian crowns ($13.15 million), a transfer record for Norwegian soccer.

The striker was Molde's top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway's top flight. 

Chelsea FC
Football
Sports News

