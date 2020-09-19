Chelsea's Zappacosta seals loan switch to Genoa

Chelsea's r Davide Zappacosta seals loan switch to Genoa

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 19 2020, 15:39 ist
Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Serie A club Genoa, the Premier League club confirmed on Saturday.

Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and went on to make 52 appearances for the London club. He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Roma but a knee injury limited him to just eight appearances.

Zappacosta has won 13 caps for Italy, the most recent of which came two years ago.

Genoa, who avoided relegation last season with a 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona on the final day, begin their Serie A campaign against Crotone on Saturday.

