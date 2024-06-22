Chile hold Peru to 0-0 draw in Copa America opener

Chile and Peru missed the chance to take a big step toward Copa America quarter-final qualification on Friday night, playing out a dour 0-0 draw in their Group A opener in Arlington, Texas.

The teams were striving to join Argentina on three points after the defending champions' 2-0 victory over Canada, whose qualification hopes have also been boosted by the draw.

The stalemate reflected Chile and Peru's struggles in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying, where they have jointly managed just four goals across 12 matches.

Chile's Alexis Sanchez squandered the game's best opportunity in the 16th minute.

The former Inter Milan and Arsenal forward missed a golden opportunity when he received Victor Davila's low cross in the six-yard box, only to send his effort soaring over the crossbar.

Chile showed more attacking flair but failed to execute the crucial final pass in a first half marred by injuries, with Peru's Luis Advincula subbed off in the 35th minute and Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes being replaced at halftime.