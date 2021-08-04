Christian Eriksen reunited with Inter team-mates, begins road to recovery

Christian Eriksen has returned to the Inter Milan training ground for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, the Italian club said on Wednesday.

The midfielder collapsed during his country’s opening game of the tournament against Finland on June 12 in Copenhagen, and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

He has now returned to Italy and visited his club team mates at the Italian champions' Suning Training Centre.

"The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, team mates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape," a note on the club website said.

"He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up.

"The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process."

The 29-year-old had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device implanted following his collapse, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

The future of his playing career remains unclear, though, as he will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the device is removed.

"Eriksen cannot be given the all-clear to play in Italy," Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation’s technical scientific committee, told Radio Kiss Kiss in July.

"If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter."

Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Wednesday that Eriksen will now undergo a series of tests to determine whether he can have the ICD removed, with results expected in 7-10 days.

Eriksen joined Inter from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 and has scored eight goals in 60 games for the club, playing a key role in their first Serie A triumph in 11 years last season.