Clubs selling academy players due to PSR rules, says Chelsea's Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Premier League clubs are having to sell academy players due to the league's profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Chelsea have sold a slew of players who came through their academy over the last couple of years, with midfielder Conor Gallagher the latest to be linked with an exit to Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher, who has been at Chelsea since the age of eight, has a contract until 2025, after which he could leave the club for nothing.