Coaches, foreign players join Bengaluru FC camp

Bengaluru FC’s preparations for the forthcoming Indian Super League season gained momentum as coaching staff and foreign players reported at the team’s camp in Ballari on Saturday.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat, assistant coach Javi Pinillos, strength and conditioning coach Mikel Guillen, goalkeeping coach Julen Esnaola and physical therapist Senen Alva all landed on Saturday morning and will undergo a seven day quarantine at the team hotel. They have been stationed at a separate floor away from the rest of the team.

Among the players, midfielders Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu also arrived with defender Juanan expected to reach the country late on Sunday. The Brazilians - Rafael Augusto and new signing Cleiton Silva - are yet to arrive with the club still working on sorting out their visas.

The former ISL champions are still in the market for one - maybe even two - foreigners with a defender definitely in the plans after Spaniard Albert Serran’s contract expired.

BFC, who have striker Deshorn Brown on their books, had come close to bringing crowd favourite Miku back to the club, before the talks fell through and are believed to be in the market for a striker as well.

The club had struggled to find consistent goal scorers last season, with the exception of captain Sunil Chhetri, and are keen to strengthen in that department. The team is currently doing their pre-season training in Ballari and will be heading to Goa, where the ISL season will be held in a bubble, at the end of the month.