Conceicao to the rescue as Portugal snatch 2-1 win over Czechs

Disciplined Czechs

Portugal set up camp in Czech territory early on, but they came up against some fierce resistance as Ivan Hasek's disciplined side kept them mostly at arm's length.

For all their possession, Portugal's chances were limited. Rafael Leao was their most creative outlet with his jinking runs down the left flank, although one theatrical dive earned him a first-half booking.

Record breaker Ronaldo was predictably at the centre of most of Portugal's attacks, although a largely ineffective display will do little to quell the debate about whether he should still be starting for the national team.

He passed up their best chance of the first half when he was played through on goal by Bruno Fernandes only to be thwarted by Jindrich Stanek and had another shot beaten away by the keeper just before the break.

Had Ronaldo found the net he would have become the oldest scorer in the tournament's history, but it was not to be his night and shortly after his header was deflected over after the restart, Portugal were hit with a hammer blow.

Out of nowhere the Czechs worked the ball down the pitch and Vladimir Coufal fed Provod who curled a stunning finish beyond the reach of keeper Diogo Costa into the net.

The advantage, however, was short-lived as Portugal drew level with more than a little good fortune. A cross to the back post was headed towards goal by Nuno Mendes but Stanek's save ricocheted off the knee of Hranac into his own net.

Portugal thought they had snatched victory when Ronaldo headed against the post and substitute Jota was on hand to convert the rebound, but VAR swiftly ruled Ronaldo was a fraction offside.

It did not matter however as Hranac made a mess of his attempted clearance and Conceicao nipped in to score 111 seconds after coming on.

"Obviously we are disappointed to concede a goal this late in the game but we need to keep our heads high," Hasek said. "We need to get better because this was not a perfect game for us."