Contrasting emotions for Turkey's Dutch-born contingent

Hamburg, Germany: Dutch-born Ferdi Kadioglu is excited at the prospect of going up against the country of his birth when the Netherlands meet Turkey in the European Championship quarter-finals in Berlin on Saturday, but Orkun Kokcu will miss the experience.

Kadioglu was born in Arnhem and his father is from Turkey, but he played for the Dutch at junior level, even after leaving the Netherlands to play club football in Turkey aged 18.

Now 24, he was the stand-out player for the Turks in their 2-1 win over Austria in the last 16, covering a distance of 12.2 km during the match. He had the most touches (71) and won the most duels (10) and tackles (6).

"For me it will now be a very special match against the Netherlands. My first tournament with Turkey and then reaching the quarter-finals has been great. The team fought very hard and put a lot of energy into it. We are so happy," he said.

"The Netherlands must certainly be afraid of us. If you look at how much energy we put into a match. We also created dangerous chances and we played well defensively. We fought super hard. We also have the 12th man with the fans," Kadioglu added.

Three years ago he was still playing for the Dutch at Under-21 level but switched his international allegiance when the path to the senior team looked blocked.