Copa America 2024 | Canada beat Venezuela on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals

Arlington, Texas: Canada claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday to reach the Copa America semi-finals for the first time after an absorbing contest finished 1-1.

With the teams all square after five attempts each in the shootout, Wilker Angel had his spot-kick saved by Maxime Crepeau and Ismael Kone buried the winning penalty to send Canada through.

"Emotions are running high, I'm so happy for everyone who is supporting us," Crepeau, who made two saves in the shootout, told Canadian broadcaster TSN.

"It's a lot of work and now we have the fruit of our hard work. This is amazing to be in the semi-finals of Copa America. I think everybody needs to realise this country and its footballers deserve respect."

Copa America debutants Canada will face Argentina in New Jersey on Tuesday for a chance to play in the July 14 final. The semi-final will be a rematch of the tournament's opener, in which the defending champions Argentina claimed a 2-0 win.

The North American side became the fourth CONCACAF team to reach the semi-finals of Copa America, after Mexico, Honduras and the United States.

Canada, who scored just one goal across their three group stage matches, began the match with uncharacteristic urgency and their pressure paid off in the 13th minute as Jacob Shaffelburg steered home a Jonathan David cross.

After scoring, Shaffelburg held up the jersey of teammate Tajon Buchanan, who suffered a broken leg in training this week.