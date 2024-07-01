Copa America 2024 | Ecuador reach quarters, Mexico out after 0-0 draw

Glendale, Arizona: Ecuador secured a place in the Copa America quarter-finals on Sunday after grinding out a 0-0 draw with Mexico, who bowed out of the tournament after finishing third in Group B.

Ecuador, who are looking to reach their first semi-final since hosting the event in 1993, face defending champions Argentina in the quarters, while group winners Venezuela, who beat Jamaica 3-0, take on Canada.

Ecuador finished level with Mexico on four points but progress to the last eight thanks to a superior goal difference.