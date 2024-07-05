Copa America 2024 | Ecuador sack coach Sanchez after tournament exit

Ecuador have sacked head coach Felix Sanchez in the wake of Thursday's Copa America quarter-final defeat by Argentina, the country's football federation (FEF) said.

Ecuador reached the last eight for the third time in the last four editions but were knocked out by the defending champions in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1.

The Spaniard, who guided Qatar to their maiden Asian Cup title in 2019, had signed a four-year contract in March last year.

"We thank Felix and his coaching staff for their work and professionalism, and wish him success in his future endeavours," the FEF said.