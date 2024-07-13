Copa America 2024 Final: When and where to watch as Messi-led Argentina take on Colombia

"You know how I feel about Angel. We don't want to retire him earlier than needed," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said.

"We don't want to feel melancholy. We have to let him play, and then we'll see if we can convince him or not to stay with us. But so far, he's here, and he has to be allowed to enjoy this moment," he further added.

"For Leo (Messi), it's similar to Angel. We have to let him be and we will never be the ones to close the door. He can be with our team for as long as he wants to be. And if he wants to retire but still come and hang around, it would be great," the World Cup-winning coach said.

On the other hand, Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo was delighted that his gamble to stay on the attack against Uruguay despite going down to 10 men paid off on Wednesday after they emerged with a 1-0 win that set up a Copa America final against Argentina.

Colombia's victory also set a national record of 28 matches unbeaten and Lorenzo paid tribute to former boss Francisco 'Pacho' Maturana, who went 27 games without defeat.