Copa America: Argentina counting on Messi and history

Copa America: Argentina counting on Messi and history against Paraguay

Paraguay has never beaten Argentina in 22 games in the South American championship

AP
AP, Brasilia,
  • Jun 21 2021, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 14:14 ist
Messi played a key role in Argentina's 1-1 draw with Chile. Credit: Reuters Photo

Argentina is looking to Lionel Messi to help it secure a spot in the Copa America knockout stages with a win against Paraguay on Monday.

Argentina tops Group A with Chile and will hope for an inspired Messi at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia as the 33-year-old soccer great seeks his first Copa America trophy with Argentina.

Argentina and Chile have four points, one more than third-place Paraguay which has a game in hand. Uruguay and Bolivia have zero points.

Read more: Chile to fine players who broke Covid-19 bubble

The top four teams in each group advance to the knockout stages.

"We will play match after match, but it is clear we have a great team and where we can go depends only on ourselves," said Argentina defender Cristian Romero.

Messi played a key role in Argentina's 1-1 draw with Chile and its 1-0 win against Uruguay. Against Paraguay, Messi will be making his 147th appearance for Argentina, equaling the record of Javier Mascherano.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni might not be able to count on midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and winger Nicolás González due to injuries with Exequiel Palacios and Ángel Di María, respectively, as possible replacements.

Paraguay, which beat Bolivia 3-1 in its only match so far, has never beaten Argentina in 22 games in the South American championship. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Lionel Messi
Argentina
Paraguay
Copa America
FOOTBALL
sports

What's Brewing

Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square

Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square

Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash

Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash

DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'

DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'

Go green with green bonds

Go green with green bonds

US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk

US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021

Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

 