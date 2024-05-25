Copa America to feature its first female referees

Next month's Copa America will be the first edition of the continental men's football tournament to have female referees, South America's soccer governing body (CONMEBOL) said on Friday.

Copa America, which runs from June 20 to July 14 hosted by the United States, will have a total of 101 match officials, including eight women.

Edina Alves of Brazil and Maria Victoria Penso of the United States will be referees in the tournament. They will be supported by Tatiana Guzman of Nicaragua, a VAR official.