Coronavirus lockdown: Bundesliga becomes first top football league to return

Bundesliga becomes first top football league to return

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • May 16 2020, 20:38 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 20:38 ist
Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland in action with Schalke's Salif Sane, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters photo)

The Bundesliga became the first top European league to return on Saturday during the coronavirus pandemic, behind closed doors and with strict hygiene measures in place.

The first match to kick off was Fortuna Duesseldorf at home to Paderborn.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host arch-rivals Schalke in front of empty terraces at Signal Iduna Park, while leaders Bayern Munich, who are four points clear, visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Bundesliga
Coronavirus lockdown

