Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for international caps of 196

AFP
AFP, Doha,
  • Dec 10 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 22:42 ist

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the men's international world record of 196 selections when he came on as a substitute for Portugal in the second half of their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Ronaldo, 37, who had started a second consecutive match on the bench, equalled the record set by Kuwait international Bader Al-Mutawa.

